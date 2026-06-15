Clarify legal status, disclose sources of funding, Priyank Kharge tells RSS

In the letter dated June 13, which was shared with the media on Monday, Kharge said, “We request the RSS to depute its authorised office bearers to explain the legal grounds on which an organisation of such magnitude continues to function without being formally registered as a legal entity or as a ‘body of individuals’ under applicable laws.”

He asked why the RSS should remain exempt when citizens, labour organisations, NGOs, trusts, temples and companies are expected to register, disclose and comply with the law.

“In this context, it is only fair and necessary that the RSS also places the following information in the public domain: its legal status and organisational structure, details of its office bearers and authorised representatives, sources of donations, contributions and income, and details of expenditure and assets,” the letter said.

He sought clarity on whether applicable taxes are being paid in accordance with law, the legal basis for its activities without formal registration, and the constitutional and statutory framework under which it operates at such a scale.

Kharge said that an organisation which regularly invokes nationalism, discipline and duty must also demonstrate these values through transparency, compliance and respect for the Constitution.

According to him, the RSS cannot expect citizens to follow rules while exempting itself from the same standards.

He appealed to Bhagwat for a formal response to his letter.

The Karnataka unit of the BJP was quick to react and suggested that in his enthusiasm as a first-time Home Minister, Kharge appeared to be attempting to win the approval of his leader, Rahul Gandhi.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya told reporters that Kharge was not the first to question RSS's registration or audit. He said, “The Constitution of India grants every citizen the right to form organisations and associations. This right was not given by Priyank Kharge; it was given by Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

(With agency inputs)