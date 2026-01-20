Assam: Clashes in Kokrajhar after killing; RAF deployed, internet suspended

Clashes erupted on Tuesday in Kokrajhar district of Assam following a mob violence incident in which one person was killed, prompting deployment of the Rapid Action Force and suspension of internet and mobile data services across the district, officials said.

According to a home department official, the violence has its roots in an incident late on Monday night when a vehicle carrying three members of the Bodo community hit two Adivasi persons on Mansingh Road under the Karigaon outpost of Kokrajhar police station.

The official said the three occupants of the vehicle were allegedly assaulted by nearby Adivasi villagers, after which the vehicle was set on fire. One person died during the incident.