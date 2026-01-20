Assam: Clashes in Kokrajhar after killing; RAF deployed, internet suspended
Violence breaks out between Bodo and Adivasi groups; highway blocked, police outpost attacked following fatal incident
Clashes erupted on Tuesday in Kokrajhar district of Assam following a mob violence incident in which one person was killed, prompting deployment of the Rapid Action Force and suspension of internet and mobile data services across the district, officials said.
According to a home department official, the violence has its roots in an incident late on Monday night when a vehicle carrying three members of the Bodo community hit two Adivasi persons on Mansingh Road under the Karigaon outpost of Kokrajhar police station.
The official said the three occupants of the vehicle were allegedly assaulted by nearby Adivasi villagers, after which the vehicle was set on fire. One person died during the incident.
Tensions escalated on Tuesday with members of both Bodo and Adivasi communities blocking the national highway near the Karigaon outpost. Protesters allegedly burnt tyres, set fire to a few houses and a government office, and attacked the Karigaon police outpost, the official said.
To prevent further deterioration of the law and order situation, the Rapid Action Force has been deployed in the affected areas, officials added.
Citing apprehensions that social media and internet platforms could be used to spread rumours or inflammatory messages, the home department ordered the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services of all service providers in the entire district until further orders.
Officials clarified that voice calls and broadband services based on fixed telephone lines will remain operational during the suspension period.