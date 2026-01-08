Assam polls: Congress appoints Shivakumar, Baghel, Tirkey as senior observers

The Congress has begun laying the groundwork for the Assam assembly elections with a decisive organisational move, appointing Karnataka deputy chief minister D.K. Shivakumar, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Jharkhand MLA Bandhu Tirkey as senior observers for the state.

The appointments, announced by AICC general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, form part of a broader reshuffle in the party’s election machinery across five states and Union Territories — Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry — all set to go to the polls in the first half of the year.

The move comes soon after the party named Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as chairperson of the screening committee for the Assam elections, further signalling her central role in shaping the Congress campaign.