Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to head Congress screening committee for Assam polls

In a significant organisational move ahead of the Assam assembly elections, the Congress has entrusted Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with a key strategic role, appointing her chairperson of the party’s screening committee for candidate selection in the state.

The decision was announced late Saturday night by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, who unveiled the screening committees for five states and Union territories set to go to the polls in the first half of the year. Four-member committees have been constituted for Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, tasked with finalising the party’s candidate lists for the upcoming elections.

AICC general secretary and Member of Parliament, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead the Assam committee at a time when the Congress is preparing to enter the electoral fray as part of a broader opposition alliance. Lending support to her on the panel are her close aides — Lok Sabha MPs Imran Masood and Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka — along with Sirivella Prasad, the party said in its notification.