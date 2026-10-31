Class 10 student attacked with wood-cutting chainsaw inside Andhra Pradesh classroom
Two unidentified youths allegedly entered a school in Anantapur district and attacked the girl in front of a teacher; police are investigating the incident
The student was seriously injured in the attack at Raptadu Zilla Parishad High School.
The two alleged attackers were not students of the school and fled, leaving the machine behind.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directs police to identify and arrest those responsible.
A Class 10 student was seriously injured after two unidentified youths allegedly attacked her with a wood-cutting machine inside a classroom at a government school in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Saturday.
The incident took place at Raptadu Zilla Parishad High School while classes were under way and in the presence of a teacher, according to preliminary information.
The attackers allegedly entered the classroom, assaulted the girl and fled the school, leaving the wood-cutting machine behind. The student was shifted to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.
Police are yet to identify the accused or establish the motive behind the attack. Fellow students said the two youths were not students of the school.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the incident and sought details from officials about the girl’s condition and the treatment being provided to her. He directed the police to apprehend the accused at the earliest and take legal action.
In a post on X, Naidu said he was personally monitoring the student’s recovery and had instructed the medical team to provide her with priority care. He also promised swift legal action against those responsible.
State Minister for IT, Human Resource Development and Real Time Governance Nara Lokesh also expressed shock over the attack. He said he was deeply distressed after seeing the injured student and warned that those responsible would face strict action.
BJP Andhra Pradesh president PVN Madhav also called for the safety of schoolchildren to be given the highest priority.