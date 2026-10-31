Class 10 student attacked with wood-cutting chainsaw inside Andhra Pradesh classroom

The student was seriously injured in the attack at Raptadu Zilla Parishad High School.

The two alleged attackers were not students of the school and fled, leaving the machine behind.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directs police to identify and arrest those responsible.

A Class 10 student was seriously injured after two unidentified youths allegedly attacked her with a wood-cutting machine inside a classroom at a government school in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Saturday.

The incident took place at Raptadu Zilla Parishad High School while classes were under way and in the presence of a teacher, according to preliminary information.

The attackers allegedly entered the classroom, assaulted the girl and fled the school, leaving the wood-cutting machine behind. The student was shifted to a hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Police are yet to identify the accused or establish the motive behind the attack. Fellow students said the two youths were not students of the school.