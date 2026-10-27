Accused in Bengal teenager’s rape and murder killed in police firing
Police say the 23-year-old snatched an officer’s revolver during crime reconstruction in North 24-Parganas; family protests his death
A 23-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a teenage girl died in police firing during a crime reconstruction in Gaighata
Police said he seized an officer’s revolver and opened fire, prompting personnel to retaliate; no officers were injured
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are likely to be investigated, a senior officer said
A 23-year-old man arrested over the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl was killed in police firing during a crime reconstruction in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district on Monday night, a senior officer said on Tuesday.
Police said the man was taken to Gaighata to reconstruct the events surrounding the crime when he allegedly grabbed an officer’s service revolver and fired at the accompanying personnel.
Officers returned fire, leaving him with gunshot injuries, according to the police account. He was taken to Chandpara Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
No police personnel were injured. The senior officer said members of the team took cover in a nearby canal when the accused allegedly opened fire.
The circumstances in which he allegedly obtained the revolver, along with the sequence of events leading to the shooting, are likely to be investigated, the officer added.
Members of the man’s family arrived at the hospital and protested over his death. Additional police personnel have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.
The man had been arrested after the body of a Class 11 student was found outside a neighbour’s house in Gaighata on Sunday morning.
The girl had attended a musical programme near her home on Saturday night and subsequently went missing. According to police sources, she left the venue after receiving a telephone call and did not return home that night.
The shooting follows a similar incident in July in South 24-Parganas district. In that case, the principal accused in the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl was killed during a crime reconstruction in Baruipur.
Police had said that he, too, seized an officer’s revolver and fired at personnel before being killed in retaliatory firing.
With PTI inputs