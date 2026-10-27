Accused in Bengal teenager’s rape and murder killed in police firing

A 23-year-old man accused of raping and murdering a teenage girl died in police firing during a crime reconstruction in Gaighata

Police said he seized an officer’s revolver and opened fire, prompting personnel to retaliate; no officers were injured

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are likely to be investigated, a senior officer said

A 23-year-old man arrested over the alleged rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl was killed in police firing during a crime reconstruction in West Bengal’s North 24-Parganas district on Monday night, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

Police said the man was taken to Gaighata to reconstruct the events surrounding the crime when he allegedly grabbed an officer’s service revolver and fired at the accompanying personnel.

Officers returned fire, leaving him with gunshot injuries, according to the police account. He was taken to Chandpara Rural Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

No police personnel were injured. The senior officer said members of the team took cover in a nearby canal when the accused allegedly opened fire.