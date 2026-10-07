Bengal records 2,454 rape cases, 600 murders in five months under BJP rule

RTI figures record 2,454 rape cases and 600 murders in Bengal between 1 May and 24 September.

The Trinamool Congress targets the BJP government over law and order and women’s safety.

The BJP faces pressure to respond to the figures and explain its approach to crime prevention.

West Bengal recorded 2,454 rape cases and 600 murders between 1 May and 24 September, according to figures attributed to the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) in an RTI response. The data also lists 13,114 attempted murders and 32,341 cases of assault causing grievous hurt, triggering a fresh political battle over law and order barely five months after the BJP government took office.

The figures translate into an average of nearly 17 reported rape cases and four murders every day during the period. They were disclosed in a response to an RTI application filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale. The response was issued on 28 September.

The monthly breakdown shows a sharp spike in reported rape cases in July, when 786 cases were recorded, compared with 349 in May and 389 in June. The number fell to 459 in August before rising to 471 between 1 and 24 September.

Attempted murder cases stood at 2,947 in May, 2,562 in June, 3,096 in July, 2,498 in August and 2,011 up to 24 September.