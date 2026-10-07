Bengal records 2,454 rape cases, 600 murders in five months under BJP rule
RTI response puts spotlight on law and order as TMC challenges BJP’s claims on women’s safety
RTI figures record 2,454 rape cases and 600 murders in Bengal between 1 May and 24 September.
The Trinamool Congress targets the BJP government over law and order and women’s safety.
The BJP faces pressure to respond to the figures and explain its approach to crime prevention.
West Bengal recorded 2,454 rape cases and 600 murders between 1 May and 24 September, according to figures attributed to the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) in an RTI response. The data also lists 13,114 attempted murders and 32,341 cases of assault causing grievous hurt, triggering a fresh political battle over law and order barely five months after the BJP government took office.
The figures translate into an average of nearly 17 reported rape cases and four murders every day during the period. They were disclosed in a response to an RTI application filed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale. The response was issued on 28 September.
The monthly breakdown shows a sharp spike in reported rape cases in July, when 786 cases were recorded, compared with 349 in May and 389 in June. The number fell to 459 in August before rising to 471 between 1 and 24 September.
Attempted murder cases stood at 2,947 in May, 2,562 in June, 3,096 in July, 2,498 in August and 2,011 up to 24 September.
The figures have given the TMC fresh ammunition to target the BJP government over law and order and women’s safety — issues that featured prominently in the party’s election campaign. The data, however, does not include a comparison with an earlier period to establish whether crime has risen since the change of government.
The TMC’s official account on X described the figures as evidence of a failure to protect women, posting: '2,400+ RAPE CASES IN BENGAL IN JUST 5 MONTHS UNDER BJP!'
The party’s national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee called the figures a “snapshot of the BJP’s ‘DOUBLE ENGINE’ disaster in West Bengal”. In a social media post, he cited the totals for rape, murder, attempted murder and grievous assault, arguing that the numbers contradicted the BJP’s promise of improved governance. He added: 'They promised a “double engine”. Bengal got DOUBLE ENGINE DISASTER.'
Banerjee also linked the issue to the ongoing political dispute over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and allegations of 'vote chori'.
TMC MLA and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanded an urgent Assembly session to discuss the law-and-order situation. He also sought statements from the chief minister and the governor. Ghosh alleged that the figures reflected “police raj, goonda raj, threat and politics of fear”, questioning how women could feel safe with 2,454 rape cases recorded in less than five months.
The BJP has yet to issue a detailed public response to the specific figures in the latest RTI disclosure. Its state president Samik Bhattacharya has, however, repeatedly adopted a tough public stance on crime since the party came to power.
In July, following the Baruipur rape-and-murder case, Bhattacharya said, “Those who have committed rape or murder will not be spared. They will be dug out from their graves. Criminals should either be behind the bars or should die.” He also reiterated the BJP’s election slogan 'bhoy out, bharsa in' — fear out, trust in.
In September, Bhattacharya told BJP workers that the party had “zero tolerance” towards violence and extortion. He said the BJP had received a “massive mandate” and had a responsibility to maintain a peaceful environment conducive to investment.