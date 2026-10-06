One killed, at least 10 injured in attacks in Bengal village
Police arrest accused in neighbouring Jharkhand after attacks on residents, including women, children and elderly people, in Birbhum
One man died and at least 10 people, including children, were injured in attacks in Birbhum’s Kabilaspur village
Police said the accused, Kanai Konai, attacked residents with sticks, bamboo poles and axes on Monday
Konai was arrested late Monday night in a forested area of neighbouring Jharkhand after fleeing the village
A 48-year-old man was killed and at least 10 others were injured when a resident attacked people in Kabilaspur village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district on Monday, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as Kanai Konai, fled after the attacks and was arrested late Monday night in a forested area of neighbouring Jharkhand. Most of the injured are receiving treatment at Suri District Hospital.
Police said Konai attacked people across the village with sticks, bamboo poles and axes. Women, children and elderly residents were among those injured.
Ibrahim Sheikh, a resident of nearby Rahha village, was passing through Kabilaspur for work when Konai allegedly struck him on the head with an axe. He died while being taken to hospital.
Sheikh’s nephew, Kamal Sheikh, said the family arranged to take him to hospital after learning of the attack, but he did not survive the journey.
A woman injured in the incident said Konai entered her kitchen carrying a stick and an axe while she was cooking and hit her on the head. She said her grandmother, aunt and two children were also attacked.
Police said Konai was locally known to have a longstanding mental health condition. The report provided no details of a clinical diagnosis.
The attacks left villagers frightened, with residents remaining anxious even after the arrest.
A Birbhum district police officer said officers reached Kabilaspur after being alerted, but Konai had already escaped. Police launched a search and stationed personnel at the village’s entry points before tracing him to the forest in Jharkhand.
With IANS inputs