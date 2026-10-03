West Bengal: 2 dead in mob lynching over cattle-theft suspicion

Two men are dead and three others injured after a mob allegedly attacked a group of people in the Matigara-Bagdogra area of West Bengal on suspicion of cattle theft, turning allegations that had yet to be established into a deadly act of street justice.

The violence unfolded in the early hours of Saturday near the Balason River in Tarabari. Police said the victims were travelling in a pickup van and a car when local residents became suspicious of their presence. The area has reportedly seen complaints and allegations of cattle theft in recent weeks.

According to police, the group was chased and some of its members were caught by local residents. The vehicles were vandalised and at least one was set on fire. Two men subsequently died.

The dead have been identified by police as Shahid Akhtar, a resident of Chopra in North Dinajpur, and Sajjad Mohammad, a resident of Haryana. Three others — identified as Amir Sattar, Akram Khan and Arif Khan — were injured and taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

Additional Commissioner of Police Anirban Majumdar said police were investigating the circumstances and had begun raids to identify those responsible for the killings. “The two deceased were identified as Shahid Akhtar, a resident of Sonapur in Chopra, and Sajjad Mohammad, a resident of Haryana,” Majumdar said.

A local resident, Biresh Roy, described how suspicion rapidly turned into violence. “They were chased from Tarabari in Matigara to Dhimal. The villagers caught the five and attacked them. The pickup van was set on fire and the car was damaged,” Roy said.

The accounts emerging from the area contain some differences over exactly what happened and whether the men were actually attempting to steal or transport cattle. Police have not established the allegation against the victims, and the investigation is continuing.

Retired police officer Probodh Mukherjee, who retired as a DCP, said, “That distinction is crucial. Suspicion is not proof, and allegations of theft cannot become a substitute for investigation, arrest and trial. Yet in Tarabari, a group of residents allegedly assumed the role of police, prosecutor and executioner.”