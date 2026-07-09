Baruipur violence: 22 more held over lynching, attacks on police after girl’s death

West Bengal Police on Thursday said they had arrested 22 more people over the violence that broke out in Baruipur after the death of a 12-year-old girl, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 42.

The latest arrests are linked to the lynching of a young man, attacks on police personnel, vandalism of public property, including police vehicles, and damage to railway tracks during the unrest in South 24 Parganas district.

The violence erupted after the body of the minor girl was found in a pond in the Suryapur area of Baruipur on Sunday morning. Police said tensions escalated soon after, with an angry mob attacking 26-year-old Indrajit Tanti on suspicion of involvement in the girl’s death. He was later lynched.

Subsequent police investigation found that Tanti had no role in the crime, prompting the state government to describe him as innocent.