Mamata threatens contempt plea after Kolkata clashes, says BJP sabotaged court-approved TMC rally

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the BJP of orchestrating violence to derail a Calcutta High Court-approved protest march over the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur, while holding the police squarely responsible for failing to enforce the court's order and announcing that her party would move contempt proceedings.

Addressing reporters and later a gathering at Hazra crossing after the rally, Banerjee alleged that BJP supporters repeatedly obstructed the procession, assaulted TMC workers — including women — and were allowed to flout the high court's directions with the tacit support of the police.

"The high court allowed our rally, but BJP goons stopped it. How can the police undermine the court's order allowing the rally? BJP goons beat up our party workers. Is this democracy?" she said.

The former West Bengal chief minister, however, said her primary grievance was with the police rather than the BJP, alleging that law enforcement had abandoned its constitutional role. "I will not blame the BJP; the fault lies with the police. We are holding this rally with court permission, yet the police failed to perform their role," she said.