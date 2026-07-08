Bengal's first ‘fake encounter’ in decades puts Suvendu on back foot

Death in a so-called police 'encounter' has been rarely reported in West Bengal since 1977. Indeed, people are hard put to recall a fake encounter since 2000. In the early hours of Monday, 8 July, however, the chain broke when police claimed to have killed one of the key witnesses and accused in the Baruipur rape and murder case, allegedly as he tried to escape from custody.

It was a "fake encounter" carried out to silence a crucial witness, asserts human rights activist Sujato Bhadra in Kolkata. "When small-time politicians are being paraded by police with ropes tied to their waist in broad daylight, what explains how a key rape and murder accused tried to escape from police custody and even managed to snatch a firearm from the police?” he asks. Questioning the police's claim that the escape attempt was made at 12.45 am at the site of the crime — a village pond — he scathingly asks why the police felt it necessary to reconstruct the crime in the dead of the night.

The encounter appears suspect because the deceased, Probhas Mondal, was rounded up by local residents on the morning of Sunday, 5 July after scanning CCTV footage of commercial outlets in a crowded market area. The deceased — an 11-year-old girl — was seen walking with Mondal, a rickshaw puller the family knew, on Saturday afternoon when she went out to buy a birthday gift for a friend. Mondal was handed over to the police on Sunday morning and claimed that he was innocent, that four other people had abducted the girl at gunpoint, possibly to demand ransom. He identified one of them and said the others were unknown to him.

Why take him to the scene of the alleged crime, the pond from where people recovered the body of the child on Sunday morning itself, three days later and that too late at night?

What has added to the intrigue are allegations that at least some of the suspects were known supporters of the BJP, which came to power in Bengal barely two months ago. The presence of Central armed paramilitary forces deployed in the state by Union home minister Amit Shah in the area since Sunday also raised questions as to whether the CAPF had accompanied the police when the accused tried to escape.