Bengal: Violence erupts over child's rape and murder, TMC claims 'house arrest' for Mamata

A large number of police personnel have been deployed outside the residences of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Sunday, 5 July amid mounting political and communal tension over the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district. Central security forces have also been stationed alongside the police.

It is being alleged that the deployment was intended to prevent either leader from travelling to meet the victim's family. There has, however, been no official confirmation of this.

The case has already triggered widespread unrest in Baruipur. Clashes between protesters and police left several police personnel and journalists injured, while a man accused by local residents of involvement in the crime died after being assaulted by an angry mob. Police have not confirmed whether he was involved in the crime. The detention of local BJP mandal president Santanu Mondal has added to the controversy. Mondal is alleged to have influenced police to let the suspects go after their arrest on Sunday morning.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh claimed that heavy police deployment and barricades outside Banerjee's residence prevented her from leaving. "Our leader intended to visit Baruipur. On learning this, a massive police force and barricades were deployed outside her residence to prevent her from leaving," he said.