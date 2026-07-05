Bengal: Violence erupts over child's rape and murder, TMC claims 'house arrest' for Mamata
One killed in mob violence, heavy security outside Mamata, Abhishek residences following reports they planned to visit victim's family
A large number of police personnel have been deployed outside the residences of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee in Kolkata on Sunday, 5 July amid mounting political and communal tension over the alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Baruipur in South 24 Parganas district. Central security forces have also been stationed alongside the police.
It is being alleged that the deployment was intended to prevent either leader from travelling to meet the victim's family. There has, however, been no official confirmation of this.
The case has already triggered widespread unrest in Baruipur. Clashes between protesters and police left several police personnel and journalists injured, while a man accused by local residents of involvement in the crime died after being assaulted by an angry mob. Police have not confirmed whether he was involved in the crime. The detention of local BJP mandal president Santanu Mondal has added to the controversy. Mondal is alleged to have influenced police to let the suspects go after their arrest on Sunday morning.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Kunal Ghosh claimed that heavy police deployment and barricades outside Banerjee's residence prevented her from leaving. "Our leader intended to visit Baruipur. On learning this, a massive police force and barricades were deployed outside her residence to prevent her from leaving," he said.
TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien also criticised the deployment outside Mamata Banerjee's residence. "What's going on in Bengal? For hours now, ten-plus police cars have been deliberately parked in the narrow lane just outside the house of @MamataOfficial," he wrote on X.
The case has quickly become the centre of a political row. TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee posted on X: "@BJP4India doesn't just fail women, it fosters a climate where those accused of heinous crimes appear to believe they enjoy political protection."
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The incident has sparked widespread anger across West Bengal after the body of the Class 6 student was recovered from a pond near her home in the Suryapur Hat area under Dhapdhapi-II panchayat in Baruipur on Sunday morning.
According to her family, the girl left home on Saturday afternoon after telling them she was going to buy a birthday gift for a friend. When she failed to return, her family reported her missing to Baruipur police. Local residents alleged that four youths abducted the child. Police later recovered her body from a pond a short distance from her home. Investigators believe she was strangled to death.
The girl's family and several local residents alleged that she was raped before being murdered. Police, however, said while a murder case has been registered, a decision on whether to add rape charges would be taken after the post-mortem examination and further investigation.
The discovery of the body led to widespread unrest in the area. Hundreds of residents gathered at the scene and refused to allow police to remove the body. Protesters blocked roads and placed the body on Kulpi Road, demanding the immediate arrest of everyone responsible.
The demonstrations later turned violent. Police vehicles were damaged and officers were pelted with bricks. Several police personnel and journalists were injured during the clashes. Train services on the Namkhana-Sealdah line were also disrupted for around an hour after protesters blocked tracks at Suryapur railway station.
Baruipur police said one man, identified as Prabhas Mondal, was detained on Sunday morning before being formally arrested. He is currently being questioned. Police said a search is on for the remaining suspects.
During the unrest, 26-year-old Indrajit Tanti, accused by local residents of involvement in the crime, was attacked by an angry mob. He was rescued by police and taken to hospital, where he was declared dead.
An initial murder case has been registered and a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by an additional superintendent of police has been formed.
Presidency Range inspector-general of police Kankar Prasad Barui said: "I will personally take the initiative to ensure the post-mortem examination of the deceased is conducted today itself."
"Everyone involved in this incident will be arrested. We will strive to ensure the death penalty is imposed. The Chief Minister called a short while ago and promised that no one involved in this case would be spared. We will take whatever measures are necessary and are committed to providing all possible assistance," he said.
Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari also spoke to the girl's father over the phone. According to the family, he assured them that every possible step would be taken to ensure justice and invited them to meet him on Tuesday, 7 July.
Posting on X, social activist Kamru Chowdhury wrote: "Baruipur gang rape: One of the accused says seven criminals were involved in the abduction, gang rape and murder of the 11-year-old girl. Surprisingly, no statement from RG Kar's victim's mother, Ratna Debnath, who is also an MLA. More surprising is the role of Suvendu Adhikari, who has refused to meet the victim's family until Tuesday. Where is the Human Rights Commission? Why have the police officers who let some accused flee not been suspended? Why has the BJP leader who tried to shield the accused not been arrested?"
Police said several officers were injured while trying to bring the situation under control, prompting the deployment of additional forces from Jaynagar, Sonarpur and Canning. Although the immediate violence has eased, roads in parts of the area remained blocked for several hours and railway services were temporarily suspended.