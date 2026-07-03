Kolkata: Asia's largest wholesale market shuts down as trader assaulted by BJP workers

Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court observed that hurling eggs had become "a social evil", remarking that making isolated arrests alone would not solve the problem. Despite the court's observations, similar incidents have continued.

Meanwhile, Moitra approached Calcutta High Court on Friday, 3 July seeking protection after eggs and stones were hurled at her during a party meeting in Kaliganj, Nadia. Her counsel informed the court that though she had lodged a police complaint, no action was taken. Instead, a counter-case was registered against the Trinamool MP, following which she was served with a police notice. The matter is scheduled to be heard next week.

The repeated attacks have intensified allegations from the TMC that BJP workers and supporters are carrying out a coordinated campaign of political vendetta with the tacit support of sections of the administration.

Social activist Deependra Mohan Sinha also criticised the situation, posting on X, "Goonda Raj is going on in West Bengal. Where is Smart Governor Ravi? Why are the eyes of the highest judiciary shut? Hon'ble Milords, don't you see state-sponsored acts of goondaism by BJP people?"

TMC leaders argue that the pattern of attacks is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. They point out that prominent leaders who remain firmly aligned with the party leadership, including Moitra and Abhishek Banerjee, have repeatedly been targeted through egg attacks and public intimidation. By contrast, leaders associated with the 'rebel' camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee have not faced similar protests.

According to senior leaders, this selective targeting reflects a deliberate political strategy rather than spontaneous public anger. TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said, "The pattern speaks for itself. Those who continue to challenge the BJP are being singled out, while those who have distanced themselves from the party leadership are conveniently left untouched. This is not coincidence; it is political intimidation."

The Posta Bazaar Merchants' Association has also rejected allegations made by some BJP workers accusing Agarwal of corruption. Association members insist there is no evidence to support the claims and maintain that the allegations were raised only to justify the assault.

A senior office-bearer of the association said, "We have always remained an apolitical organisation and have worked with governments of every political party. This attack was not against an individual alone. It was an attack on the dignity and safety of the entire trading community."

As Posta Market remains shut indefinitely and Moitra's petition is set to come up before the Calcutta High Court next week, the latest developments have once again brought allegations of vendetta politics, selective targeting and politically motivated violence in West Bengal into sharp public focus.