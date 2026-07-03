Kolkata: Asia's largest wholesale market shuts down as trader assaulted by BJP workers
TMC MP Mahua Moitra calls it political intimidation as traders demand action and TMC alleges pattern of targeted attacks
Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has strongly condemned the assault on Posta Bazaar Merchants' Association general-secretary Biswanath Agarwal in Kolkata on Thursday, 2 July, and questioned the response of the authorities, saying the attack reflected the growing culture of political intimidation in West Bengal under the BJP government.
Sharing a video of the incident on X, Moitra asked, "Has BJP's 'Gudiya' been arrested? Marwari businessman Biswanath Agarwala and member of the Posta Merchants' Association is getting slapped after being hit by eggs on camera. Any FIR filed? Any action by WB Police?" Her remarks came after a video showing the elderly businessman being slapped and pelted with eggs went viral on social media.
The shocking incident has led to an indefinite shutdown of Posta Market, one of Asia's largest wholesale markets and the state's principal hub for groceries, spices, pulses and other essential commodities. Established in 1972, the Posta Bazaar Merchants' Association has more than 1,000 members and represents a trading community that supplies goods across much of West Bengal. Around 8,000 labourers work in the market every day, handling thousands of tonnes of goods.
According to members of the association, around 50 people barged into its office shortly before a scheduled meeting and confronted the 73-year-old Agarwal. The attackers allegedly accused him of maintaining political connections for financial gain before throwing eggs at him, verbally abusing him and repeatedly slapping him. A purported video of the incident shows Agarwal sitting helplessly as he is assaulted.
Recalling the incident, Agarwal said, "They put a woman in front. I have been part of this association for decades. I am 73. I never imagined I would live to see this day. The attackers levelled absurd charges. They accused the association of being in cahoots with politicians for money. Only a handful of them were members of our association. The rest were outsiders."
The association has described the attack as pre-planned and politically motivated. Members unanimously decided to shut the market indefinitely in protest and said they would decide whether to reopen it only after reviewing the action taken by the police.
One association member said, "We will meet again to decide whether to continue the shutdown and for how long. The administration must first demonstrate that those responsible will be held accountable."
The assault has once again drawn attention to the growing trend of egg attacks in West Bengal. In recent months, several TMC leaders, including MP Abhishek Banerjee and Moitra herself, have been targeted by groups allegedly backed by the BJP. Political meetings and public appearances have repeatedly been disrupted by egg-throwing and organised protests despite repeated criticism from the courts.
Earlier this week, the Calcutta High Court observed that hurling eggs had become "a social evil", remarking that making isolated arrests alone would not solve the problem. Despite the court's observations, similar incidents have continued.
Meanwhile, Moitra approached Calcutta High Court on Friday, 3 July seeking protection after eggs and stones were hurled at her during a party meeting in Kaliganj, Nadia. Her counsel informed the court that though she had lodged a police complaint, no action was taken. Instead, a counter-case was registered against the Trinamool MP, following which she was served with a police notice. The matter is scheduled to be heard next week.
The repeated attacks have intensified allegations from the TMC that BJP workers and supporters are carrying out a coordinated campaign of political vendetta with the tacit support of sections of the administration.
Social activist Deependra Mohan Sinha also criticised the situation, posting on X, "Goonda Raj is going on in West Bengal. Where is Smart Governor Ravi? Why are the eyes of the highest judiciary shut? Hon'ble Milords, don't you see state-sponsored acts of goondaism by BJP people?"
TMC leaders argue that the pattern of attacks is becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. They point out that prominent leaders who remain firmly aligned with the party leadership, including Moitra and Abhishek Banerjee, have repeatedly been targeted through egg attacks and public intimidation. By contrast, leaders associated with the 'rebel' camp led by Ritabrata Banerjee have not faced similar protests.
According to senior leaders, this selective targeting reflects a deliberate political strategy rather than spontaneous public anger. TMC MLA Kunal Ghosh said, "The pattern speaks for itself. Those who continue to challenge the BJP are being singled out, while those who have distanced themselves from the party leadership are conveniently left untouched. This is not coincidence; it is political intimidation."
The Posta Bazaar Merchants' Association has also rejected allegations made by some BJP workers accusing Agarwal of corruption. Association members insist there is no evidence to support the claims and maintain that the allegations were raised only to justify the assault.
A senior office-bearer of the association said, "We have always remained an apolitical organisation and have worked with governments of every political party. This attack was not against an individual alone. It was an attack on the dignity and safety of the entire trading community."
As Posta Market remains shut indefinitely and Moitra's petition is set to come up before the Calcutta High Court next week, the latest developments have once again brought allegations of vendetta politics, selective targeting and politically motivated violence in West Bengal into sharp public focus.