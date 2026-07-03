Abhishek Banerjee accuses BJP govt in Bengal of ‘political intimidation’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the BJP government in West Bengal, alleging that state investigative agencies were being used to intimidate his associates and manufacture a case against him.

In a strongly worded post on X, Banerjee claimed that nearly 25 people linked to his office or associated with him had been abruptly detained or summoned by the Special Task Force (STF) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) over the past few weeks without due legal process.

"Over the past couple of weeks, STF/CID @WBPolice has, without proper notice and in violation of basic legal safeguards, abruptly summoned or randomly picked up nearly 25 people connected to my office or associated with me... They are being intimidated, threatened and pressured to give false statements against me," Banerjee wrote.

He further alleged that phones were being tapped and family members, including women, were being harassed.

"This is political intimidation at its worst... Do what you can. I will not bow down till my last breath," he said, accusing the BJP government of weaponising state agencies against political opponents.

Banerjee also targeted the BJP leadership, alleging that a government "whose own chief minister was caught on camera allegedly taking bribes" was now attempting to silence the Opposition through coercive tactics.