Election Commission asks rival TMC factions to submit claims by 6 July

The leadership battle within the Trinamool Congress intensified on Thursday after the Election Commission sought submissions from both the Mamata Banerjee-led camp and a rebel faction headed by Ritabrata Banerjee, which has staked claim to the party's organisation, leadership and election symbol.

In separate communications to the two camps, the poll panel asked them to submit their claims and counterclaims relating to authorised signatories and the party's organisational elections by 5.30 pm on 6 July.

The move came after a delegation led by Ritabrata Banerjee met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the two Election Commissioners in New Delhi. Following the meeting, Banerjee said the delegation had presented its case before the full bench of the Commission and expressed confidence that a decision would be taken after considering the submissions.

He said the faction had informed the commission after convening a special organisational session in Kolkata on 22 June and had subsequently sought an appointment with the poll panel. While declining to disclose the documents submitted, Banerjee maintained that the meeting had been conducted in accordance with the party's rules.

Reiterating the faction's claim over the Trinamool Congress, Banerjee asserted that it enjoyed the support of more than two-thirds of the party's MLAs, along with a majority of corporators, municipal councillors and Zila Parishad members.