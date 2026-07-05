Being a Muslim in new Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari’s claim on 23 June, on the floor of the state Assembly, that his government has already deported 10,000 Bangladeshis has gone largely unchallenged. There was no corroboration from New Delhi or Dhaka or the Border Security Force (BSF) and the claim has gone unquestioned by the state Opposition composed of rebel TMC leaders.

The Bangladesh Border Guards (BBG) revealed it had foiled at least 30 BSF attempts to push Indian Muslims into Bangladesh. Dhaka insisted that deportation requires identification and investigation, yet the state government seems unconcerned, unrestrained by official procedures laid out by the Union home ministry.

Who exactly were these “undocumented Bangladeshis”? Where did they live, work, and how did they acquire citizenship documents? These questions remain unanswered and Indian Muslims living in the state’s border districts are on tenterhooks.

Speaking to Scroll, 32-year-old Wasip Biswas from Murshidabad narrated the case of the 12 Muslims from Malda who were declared ‘Bangladeshis’ and sent off to a holding centre soon after Adhikari took over as chief minister on 9 May. “They are all from one family,” he said.

Biswas and his elder brother, who works in the BSF, are among the 27 lakh voters, a large number of them Muslims, whose names were struck off the voter rolls in the SIR (Special Intensive Revision). There is no update on their online appeals. In the interim, they live in terror of being cut off from welfare schemes and other benefits.

No one knows why their names have been deleted though the law mandates a written explanation and an opportunity to be heard before deletion. A 75-year-old Muslim lawyer from Murshidabad, dropped from the electoral roll, appealed to the Supreme Court, which conceded — only just about — that there was enough evidence he was a practising lawyer in Indian courts and ordered redress. What recourse would a less influential citizen have?