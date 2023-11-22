Class 10 student becomes headmaster for a day at Kolkata school

A class 10 student at a school in Kolkata symbolically assumed the chair of the headmaster for a day and urged the authorities to use more modern gadgets and technology in the classrooms to make learning enjoyable.

On World Children's Day, Saikat Dey, a class-10 student at Jodhpur Park Boys' School held the chair of their headmaster Amit Sen Majumder as part of UNICEF's celebration of "Kids' Takeover" programme on Monday and demanded more smart classrooms in the institutions.

"As the symbolic headmaster of the school, I would urge for the use of science, modern technology and scientific gadgets in ensuring education and safety of the students," he said, amid cheers from his classmates.

Preferring creative audio-visual means for teaching, Dey said, "Such methods should be used extensively as they help the children to visualise and understand better".