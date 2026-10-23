Class 11 student shot dead in Chandigarh, police suspect link to student clash
Two motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire on the 17-year-old as they travelled in an autorickshaw, injuring another person
A 17-year-old Class 11 student was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne attackers in Sector 22
Another person was injured in the firing on Thursday evening
Police suspect a link to a recent clash between student groups and are questioning several suspects
A 17-year-old Class 11 student was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne attackers in Sector 22 of Chandigarh on Thursday evening, in an incident police suspect was linked to a recent clash between two groups of students.
The victim, identified as Naitik, was travelling in an autorickshaw when the attackers approached and opened fire. Another person was injured in the shooting, officials said on Friday.
Naitik was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The attackers, believed to be juveniles, fled the scene.
Police have detained several suspects for questioning as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing.
According to investigators, two groups of students had recently been involved in a brawl. One group subsequently circulated a video of the confrontation on social media, reportedly angering members of the other group.
Police are examining whether the shooting was an act of retaliation over the clash and the circulation of the video. The motive has yet to be established.
Station House Officer Sudesh Kumar said Naitik attended a school in Sector 32. Further investigation is under way.
With IANS inputs