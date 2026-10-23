Class 11 student shot dead in Chandigarh, police suspect link to student clash

A 17-year-old Class 11 student was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne attackers in Sector 22

Another person was injured in the firing on Thursday evening

Police suspect a link to a recent clash between student groups and are questioning several suspects

A 17-year-old Class 11 student was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne attackers in Sector 22 of Chandigarh on Thursday evening, in an incident police suspect was linked to a recent clash between two groups of students.

The victim, identified as Naitik, was travelling in an autorickshaw when the attackers approached and opened fire. Another person was injured in the shooting, officials said on Friday.

Naitik was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The attackers, believed to be juveniles, fled the scene.

Police have detained several suspects for questioning as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing.