Delhi: 101% rise in major crimes citywide in 2022; 1,186% rise in West Delhi alone

The national capital has seen an increase of 101 per cent in major crimes reported from 2021 to 2022, according to responses obtained under the Right to Information Act by the Praja Foundation.

However, the Delhi Police has registered crime data on its website only up to 15 July 2022.

The report launched by the Praja Foundation on ‘State of Policing and Law & Order in Delhi, 2023’ highlights the registration of crimes across 156 police stations in Delhi and the maintenance of crime statistics in Delhi.

The data available on the website of the Delhi Police shows a marginal increase in registered crime by 8% from 2021 to 2022. According to the Delhi Police website, housebreaking cases have increased by 315%—from 2,520 in 2021 to 10,454 in 2022, as on 15 July of the respective years.

However, according to responses obtained under the RTI Act, the registration of major crimes such as murder, rape, kidnapping, theft and robbery has increased by 1,186% in the West district, by 739% in Shahdara, by 531% in East Delhi, by 226% in New Delhi, by 131% in Rohini, by 110% in Dwarka, and by 106% in the Outer North district from 2021 to 2022.