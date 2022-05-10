Class 12 Andhra student dies outside exam centre

Hailing from Kammavaripalli village, Satish was a student of a private college in Guduru. He has been travelling to the town from the village every day to appear in the ongoing annual examinations.



On Tuesday morning, he along with other students was waiting outside the centre before the commencement of the exam.



According to witnesses, he suddenly started sweating and collapsed on the ground. He was taken to the government hospital at Guduru but doctors declared him dead.