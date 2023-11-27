Class 4 student attacked by classmates 108 times with geometry compass at pvt school in Indore

A student of Class 4 was allegedly attacked by three of his classmates 108 times with a geometry compass during a fight at a private school in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has asked for the investigation report from the police, the official said.

Talking to PTI, CWC chairperson Pallavi Porwal said the student was allegedly attacked 108 times with a geometry compass by his classmates during a fight at a private school under the limits of Aerodrome police station on November 24.

“The case is shocking. We have sought an investigation report from the police to find out the reason for the violent behaviour of children of such a young age,” she said.

The CWC will counsel children and their families in connection with the incident and find out whether the children play video games that contain violent scenes, Porwal said.