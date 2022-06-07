Close shave for Lalu as fan in his room catches fire

"The fire was caused by a short circuit and electricity supply to the premises was snapped after the incident," Deputy Commissioner of Palamu Shashiranjan told PTI.



No one has suffered any injury due to the incident and no significant damage has been reported, he said.



The short circuit has been rectified and the fan that caught fire was removed, he added.



Prasad arrived in Medininagar, the district headquarters of Palamu, on Monday to appear before a special court on Wednesday in connection with a 13-year-old case pertaining to the violation of the Model Code of Conduct during elections.