Cloud-seeding operation in Delhi postponed due to low moisture: IIT Kanpur

The much-anticipated cloud-seeding operation in Delhi, aimed at triggering artificial rainfall to combat worsening air pollution, has been postponed due to inadequate moisture levels in the atmosphere, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur announced on Wednesday.

In an official statement, IIT Kanpur said that the atmospheric conditions were not conducive for successful cloud seeding, as moisture levels hovered around 15 to 20 per cent, well below the required threshold.

“While rainfall could not be triggered yesterday because moisture levels were around 15 to 20 per cent, the trial delivered valuable insights. Monitoring stations set up across Delhi captured real-time changes in particulate matter and moisture levels,” the institute noted.

Despite the absence of rainfall, the trial yielded measurable environmental benefits. Data recorded from multiple monitoring points across the city showed a 6–10 per cent reduction in PM2.5 and PM10 concentrations.

“This indicates that even under limited moisture conditions, cloud seeding can contribute to improved air quality,” IIT Kanpur said, adding that the observations will help refine future operations for greater effectiveness.

The institute reaffirmed its commitment to continue research-driven efforts to improve Delhi’s air quality, emphasising that it will soon attempt another round of cloud seeding when weather conditions are more favourable.