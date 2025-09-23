Cloudburst cripples Kolkata; residents ride pickup trucks through flooded streets

Kolkata woke up to mayhem on Tuesday, 23 September, after a midnight cloudburst unleashed over 300 mm of rain in just five hours, flooding large parts of the city and its suburbs. The deluge left at least seven people dead by electrocution and brought daily life to a grinding halt.

With buses, cabs, and even bike taxis largely off the roads, stranded commuters scrambled for alternatives. In some areas, desperate office-goers hitched rides in pickup trucks to reach their destinations, highlighting the scale of the disruption.

Parts of Kolkata and adjoining South 24-Parganas recorded extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday, with Kamdahri, Garia, and Mominpur logging 332 mm and Alipore 247 mm, according to IMD Kolkata.