Cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh kill 3, leave 40 missing

Three people were killed and about 40 went missing after two separate incidents of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh where rains washed away many houses and roads and left two hydro power projects damaged, officials said on Thursday, 1 July.

A cloudburst at Samagh Khud (nallah) in Rampur subdivision of Shimla district left two people dead and 28 others missing, Superintendent of Police (SP), Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, told PTI.

Two people have been rescued from the spot.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap said the cloudburst occurred close to 1 am.

Rescue operation is challenging as roads have been washed away, he said.

Revenue minister Jagat Singh Negi said massive damage has been caused due to heavy rains and cloudburst in the state.