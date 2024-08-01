Heavy rain brings Delhi to its knees, 2 drown in Ghazipur; schools closed

Heavy rainfall unleashed chaos in the national capital on Wednesday evening, 31 July, inundating large parts of the city with a 22-year-old woman and her toddler drowning in Ghazipur, while key stretches were choked with unending traffic and people left stranded as roads resembled rivers.

The torrential downpour prompted the weather office to include Delhi in its list of "areas of concern" in the National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin. The department advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and refrain from unnecessary travel.

Delhi education minister Atishi announced late night that all schools in the city will remain closed on Thursday. "In light of the very heavy rainfall this evening and the forecast of heavy rainfall tomorrow, all schools both government and private will remain closed on August 1st," she posted on 'X'.