Cloudbursts, landslides ravage Uttarakhand: 6 dead, 11 missing

Heavy rains and multiple cloudbursts wreaked havoc across Uttarakhand early Friday, 29 August, triggering landslides, collapsing houses, and leaving at least six people dead and 11 missing, officials said. The worst-affected districts include Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri, and Bageshwar.

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) reported that overnight downpours damaged several houses in Bageshwar’s Pausari village, killing two women and leaving three others missing. A third victim was injured, while one house and a cowshed in Chamoli’s Mopata village were buried under debris, killing a couple identified as Tara Singh (62) and Kamla Devi (60). Around 25 livestock are also missing.

In Rudraprayag, landslides and three cloudbursts devastated several villages. A woman was killed in a house collapse in Jakholi, while eight others went missing in Chenagad. A 10-year-old boy also drowned in Dehradun’s Bindal River after falling in late on Thursday.