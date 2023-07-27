CM Gehlot raises charter of demands ahead of PM Modi’s Rajasthan visit

"Through this tweet, I am putting forward the demands I would have made through my speech in this programme. I hope that during this 7th Yatra being done in six months, you will complete these -1. On the demand of the youth of Rajasthan, especially Shekhawati, the permanent recruitment in the Army should be continued as earlier by withdrawing the Agniveer scheme.

2. The state government has waived loans worth Rs 15,000 crore of 21 lakh farmers from all the co-operative banks under it. We have sent a one-time settlement proposal to the central government to waive off the loans of nationalized banks, in which we will give the farmers' share. This demand should be fulfilled.

3. The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution for caste census. The Central government should take a decision on this without any delay.

4. Due to the guidelines of NMC, the medical colleges being opened in our three districts are not getting any financial assistance from the central government. These are being built entirely with state funding. The central government should also give 60 per cent funding to the medical colleges in these three tribal-dominated districts.

5. The Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) should be given the status of a project of national importance.

"I request you to take a positive stand on these demands and assure the state litigants today," he added.