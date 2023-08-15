CM Gehlot says 53 dams to be connected with East Rajasthan Canal Project

The historic Ramgarh Dam in Jaipur will be filled with water of the Isarda Dam under the East Rajasthan Canal project, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.

Gehlot, who unfurled the national flag at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, also said that 53 dams of Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Bharatpur and Alwar districts will be connected with the project to provide water.