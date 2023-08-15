CM Gehlot says 53 dams to be connected with East Rajasthan Canal Project
The historic Ramgarh Dam in Jaipur will be filled with water of the Isarda Dam under the East Rajasthan Canal project, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday.
Gehlot, who unfurled the national flag at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur, also said that 53 dams of Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Bharatpur and Alwar districts will be connected with the project to provide water.
Giving special medals to all policemen on completion of 75 years of formation of Rajasthan Police was also one of the announcements made by Gehlot.
After unfurling the national flag, the chief minister paid homage to freedom fighters by offering a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial in Jaipur.
Published: 15 Aug 2023, 11:53 AM