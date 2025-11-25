Insult to India’s sovereignty: CM Khandu on detention of Arunachal woman in China

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday condemned what he described as the "unacceptable" treatment of a woman from the state who was detained for nearly 18 hours at Shanghai Pudong airport after Chinese immigration officials allegedly refused to recognise her Indian passport.

Khandu said he was "deeply shocked" by the ordeal faced by Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen, adding that the behaviour of Chinese officials amounted to "humiliation and racial mockery".

“Subjecting her, despite a valid Indian passport, to such treatment is appalling,” he posted on X.

Reaffirming India’s position, he said, “Arunachal Pradesh is and will always be an integral part of India. Any insinuation otherwise is baseless and offensive.”

Calling the incident a “violation of international norms and an affront to the dignity of Indian citizens,” Khandu said he was confident the Ministry of External Affairs would raise the issue strongly with Beijing to prevent such incidents in the future.

Thongdok, originally from Rupa in West Kameng district and now settled in the UK, was travelling from London to Japan on 21 November. Her scheduled three-hour layover in Shanghai reportedly turned into what she described as a “prolonged and distressing confrontation”.