CM Rio, Naga legislators urged to step down by NNPG

"The treachery and deceit against the people of Nagaland have a price to pay".



The NNPG statement says - "The wisdom of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi will matter most in the coming days" and carefully hastened to add - "Hurting the Naga sentiment is insulting the core Naga pride and this should not happen again in our lifetime".



The Naga peace talks initiated in the 1990s were formalised in 1997 during the tenure of I.K. Gujral as the Prime Minister.



Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on April 18 (Monday) cited 'flip-flop' in the entire process and flayed Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.



"Governor and Interlocutor (RN Ravi) in his address to Nagaland state assembly in Feb 2021 declared that talks have concluded. Assembly has adopted a vote of thanks to the address. Thereafter, Chief Minister Shri Neiphu Rio moved a resolution demanding to resume talks instead of endorsing for implementation of agreements. This is what we call a flip-flop," Chowdhury wrote in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



In 2018 assembly polls the BJP had given a slogan 'Election for Solution'.



Veteran Naga leader S C Jamir, who also served as Gujarat Governor during the tenure of Narendra Modi as the Chief Minister, have been meeting the Prime Minister and insisting on not to delay the peace parleys.



"I have been telling the Prime Minister about the realities of the situation and I think it will be better that things should be expedited. After all, for how long we can go on negotiating," Jamir had told this writer in November last year (as reported by IANS also).



Talking about the Prime Minister's style of functioning and ability to take key and tough decisions, Jamir had said: "The Prime Minister has the guts, that is an advantage. The Naga issue has its complexities. I have seen many Prime Ministers, but one good quality with him is, he takes decisions and it is very important".