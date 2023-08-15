CM Siddaramaiah objects to lesser share of central funds, says 'K'taka stood against divide & rule policy'

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during his speech objected to the lesser share of returns to the state in terms of GST tax, and underlined that Karnataka has stood against the divide and rule policy.

Siddaramaiah hoisted the national flag at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru, and also delivered his first Independence Day speech as Karnataka’s chief minister during his second stint in the seat.

He said that Karnataka is the second highest tax paying state in the country.

"We are paying over Rs 4 lakh crore in form of taxes and duties to the Centre. However, we are just getting Rs 50,000 crore in return from the Centre. Karnataka will be the richest state if we get what actually we deserve naturally," he stated.