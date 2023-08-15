Jharkhand CM announces over Rs 15,000 crore 'Abua Awas Yojna' for needy

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Abua Awas Yojna' at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore to build homes for the needy in the next two years.

Hoisting the national flag at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground, Soren said his government was constantly striving to build a strong state and making honest attempts to fulfil the promises made.

"I had promised three-room houses for all in the state. Fulfilling my promise, I announce from the dias a new scheme 'Abua Awas Yojna'. In the coming two years the government will ensure homes to the needy at a cost of Rs 15,000 crore from its own funds," Soren said.

The CM said his government has taken a strong pledge to build a strong Jharkhand and has taken a slew of steps like reviving the old pension scheme, leave benefits to policemen, sending students overseas for higher studies and taking the schemes to the doorsteps of people.