CMRL PMLA case: Ex-Kerala CM’s daughter seeks postponement of ED questioning
ED officials are expected to consider Veena T's request and may issue a fresh summons with a revised date for her appearance
Veena T, daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has sought a postponement of her scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) money laundering case, sources said on Thursday.
The ED had summoned Veena to appear before its Kochi office on Friday as part of its ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
According to sources, Veena recently emailed the agency requesting a deferment of the questioning, citing health concerns. She also informed the ED that all relevant documents sought by investigators would be submitted through her legal counsel.
ED officials are expected to consider her request and may issue a fresh summons with a revised date for her appearance.
The investigation centres on allegations that CMRL paid Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, an IT consultancy firm owned by Veena, without receiving any services in return. The ED is examining whether the payments constituted proceeds of crime.
The agency has also alleged that Empower India Capital Investments Pvt Ltd (EICPL), a company run by CMRL Managing Director Sasidharan Kartha, extended loans worth Rs 50 lakh to Exalogic despite alleged repayment defaults.
According to the ED, transactions involving CMRL, Exalogic and EICPL may have generated "proceeds of crime", leading to the registration of a money laundering case against those involved.
The ED initiated its probe based on a prosecution complaint filed by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) before a court in Ernakulam in April 2025. The SFIO, which functions under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, had investigated the financial dealings linked to the case.
CMRL first came under scrutiny following an Income Tax Department raid in January 2019, which allegedly uncovered financial irregularities, including around Rs 130 crore in suspected fictitious expenditure.
Last month, the ED intensified its probe by conducting searches at 10 locations linked to the case, including premises associated with Veena and her husband, former Kerala minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas.
The case continues to draw political attention in Kerala as investigators examine the financial transactions and alleged irregularities involving the companies under scrutiny.
With PTI inputs
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