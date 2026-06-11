CMRL PMLA case: Ex-Kerala CM’s daughter seeks postponement of ED questioning

Veena T, daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has sought a postponement of her scheduled appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) money laundering case, sources said on Thursday.

The ED had summoned Veena to appear before its Kochi office on Friday as part of its ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

According to sources, Veena recently emailed the agency requesting a deferment of the questioning, citing health concerns. She also informed the ED that all relevant documents sought by investigators would be submitted through her legal counsel.

ED officials are expected to consider her request and may issue a fresh summons with a revised date for her appearance.

The investigation centres on allegations that CMRL paid Rs 2.78 crore to Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, an IT consultancy firm owned by Veena, without receiving any services in return. The ED is examining whether the payments constituted proceeds of crime.