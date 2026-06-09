ED tightens Exalogic-CMRL probe, summons Veena Vijayan for questioning

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has stepped up its investigation into the alleged financial transactions between Exalogic Solutions and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), summoning Veena Vijayan, daughter of former Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, for questioning on Friday.

The latest move marks a significant escalation in the money laundering probe, with the agency also issuing summonses to eight CMRL officials as it widens its scrutiny of the alleged transactions.

According to officials, the action follows a recent review meeting in Kochi, where ED director Rahul Navin is understood to have directed investigators to expedite the case. The agency has also gained momentum after a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court allowed the probe to continue, clearing the way for further proceedings.

At the heart of the investigation are allegations that CMRL made payments to Exalogic Solutions, a company linked to Veena Vijayan, for services that were allegedly not rendered. The ED is examining whether the transactions constituted proceeds of crime and is tracing the movement of funds through multiple accounts.