Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre of using ED as political tool after raid
Vijayan confirms a bank account belonging to his daughter Veena Vijayan has been frozen but avoids commenting on the ongoing investigation
Kerala leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday broke his silence over the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) search at his rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram, accusing the Centre of deploying investigative agencies to target opposition parties and non-BJP governments.
Speaking to reporters at the Kerala Legislative Assembly after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s policy address, the former Chief Minister said the ED was increasingly being used as an instrument of political pressure rather than an impartial investigative agency.
Without directly addressing the merits of the allegations under investigation, Vijayan claimed that central agencies were being selectively deployed against political rivals of the BJP-led government at the Centre.
“Action is being taken against non-BJP governments. The ED is being used against political adversaries,” he said, describing the agency’s actions as part of a broader national pattern.
Vijayan also criticised the Congress, alleging that the party supported investigations by central agencies when they were directed at its political opponents but objected when its own leaders came under scrutiny. He referred to cases involving opposition figures in other states while arguing that such practices were inconsistent with democratic traditions.
The remarks marked his first direct response since ED officials conducted searches at his residence earlier this week. The operation is linked to the ongoing investigation into the alleged financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, a company associated with his daughter, Veena Vijayan.
While declining to discuss details of the case, Vijayan confirmed that one of Veena Vijayan’s bank accounts had been frozen as part of the investigation. He also said ED officials did not question him during the search of his residence.
The veteran CPI(M) leader largely avoided commenting on the substance of the allegations or the evidence being examined by investigators, choosing instead to frame the issue as one of alleged political misuse of investigative agencies.
The ED action has intensified political tensions in Kerala, where the investigation has become a major point of contention between the ruling establishment and opposition parties. With the probe continuing, the controversy is increasingly taking on political significance beyond the legal proceedings themselves.
With IANS inputs
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