Pinarayi Vijayan accuses Centre of using ED as political tool after raid

Kerala leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday broke his silence over the recent Enforcement Directorate (ED) search at his rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram, accusing the Centre of deploying investigative agencies to target opposition parties and non-BJP governments.

Speaking to reporters at the Kerala Legislative Assembly after Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar’s policy address, the former Chief Minister said the ED was increasingly being used as an instrument of political pressure rather than an impartial investigative agency.

Without directly addressing the merits of the allegations under investigation, Vijayan claimed that central agencies were being selectively deployed against political rivals of the BJP-led government at the Centre.

“Action is being taken against non-BJP governments. The ED is being used against political adversaries,” he said, describing the agency’s actions as part of a broader national pattern.

Vijayan also criticised the Congress, alleging that the party supported investigations by central agencies when they were directed at its political opponents but objected when its own leaders came under scrutiny. He referred to cases involving opposition figures in other states while arguing that such practices were inconsistent with democratic traditions.