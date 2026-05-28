Chennithala blames CPM for attack on ED vehicles during Kerala raids

Kerala Home minister Ramesh Chennithala on Wednesday accused CPI(M) workers of orchestrating a “conspiracy” to disrupt law and order after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials came under attack during raids linked to the CMRL money laundering investigation involving Veena T, daughter of former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The violence erupted outside Vijayan’s rented residence at Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, where ED teams were conducting searches as part of a wider probe into alleged financial transactions between Veena’s now-defunct IT firm and a private mining company.

Chennithala alleged that CPI(M) activists deliberately targeted and damaged vehicles belonging to ED officials in an attempt to create unrest under the newly formed United Democratic Front (UDF) government.

“No one will be allowed to take the law into their hands,” the Home Minister said, adding that all those involved in the violence would face stringent action irrespective of their political standing.

He claimed police had photographic evidence of those who took part in the attack and said the culprits would be identified and arrested soon.

“We are not against protests and demonstrations, but attacking investigation officials and vandalising their vehicles is unacceptable,” Chennithala said.

The minister maintained that Kerala Police had acted promptly despite not receiving prior information or intelligence inputs from the ED regarding the raids.

According to him, police personnel independently reached all locations where crowds had gathered during the searches. He noted that no untoward incidents were reported during raids at Vijayan’s permanent residence in Kannur or at the house of P A Mohamed Riyas in Kozhikode.

However, he alleged that the attack in the state capital was a planned attempt to destabilise public order.

Chennithala also said the government would firmly deal with any attempts to incite unrest in Kerala following the change in administration.