Chennithala criticises proposed changes to women’s reservation law
Congress leader accuses Centre of using amendments to advance delimitation agenda and seek electoral advantage
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has strongly criticised the Centre’s proposed amendments to the women’s reservation framework, calling the move insincere and potentially harmful to democratic unity.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the senior Congress leader argued that the government’s approach lacked genuine commitment to enhancing women’s representation. He maintained that any reservation for women should be implemented using the current strength of the Lok Sabha, rather than being linked to future changes in constituency boundaries.
Chennithala also demanded that the government withdraw a set of proposed legislations, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
He alleged that these measures were being introduced in haste and were designed to serve political interests ahead of elections.
According to him, the linking of women’s reservation with delimitation could undermine democratic processes and disrupt national cohesion. He further claimed that the proposed changes were being used as a pretext to push through wider structural reforms without adequate consultation.
Opposition parties have rallied against the proposals, expressing concern that the amendments — expected to be discussed during a special session of Parliament — are politically motivated. They argue that the move risks diluting the spirit of women’s reservation while advancing a broader electoral agenda.
Chennithala called for an all-party meeting to deliberate on the issue, urging the government to adopt a more consultative and transparent approach before proceeding with any legislative changes.
With PTI inputs
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