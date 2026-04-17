Chennithala criticises proposed changes to women’s reservation law

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has strongly criticised the Centre’s proposed amendments to the women’s reservation framework, calling the move insincere and potentially harmful to democratic unity.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the senior Congress leader argued that the government’s approach lacked genuine commitment to enhancing women’s representation. He maintained that any reservation for women should be implemented using the current strength of the Lok Sabha, rather than being linked to future changes in constituency boundaries.

Chennithala also demanded that the government withdraw a set of proposed legislations, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation Bill, 2026, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.