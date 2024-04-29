CM's post in Delhi not ceremonial, holder has to be available 24x7: Delhi HC

Following a sharp rebuke to incarcerated chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government, along with the AAP-led MCD last week, the Delhi High Court on Monday, 29 April, said that Delhi government has come to a standstill after the AAP supremo's arrest.

The remark came as urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj submitted that any increase in the financial power of the MCD Commissioner shall require approval of CM Kejriwal.

The court further said that a CM's post in a buzzing capital like Delhi is not ceremonial and it is a post where the office holder has to be available 24X7.

The observation is being viewed as another major setback for the AAP which has said that CM Kejriwal would maintain his role in government affairs while incarcerated.

"National interest and public interest demands that no person who holds this post is incommunicado or absent for a long stretch of time or for an uncertain period of time," the bench said.