CNG supply disruption triggers long queues across Mumbai for second day
Long queues form across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai as autos, taxis, school vehicles and app-based cabs scramble for scarce fuel
CNG pumps across Mumbai and adjoining regions saw long queues for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, as a major supply disruption caused by damage to a key gas pipeline continued to affect refuelling operations.
From the early hours of the morning, black-and-yellow taxis, autorickshaws and other CNG-powered vehicles lined up outside pumps, many of which are operated by Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), with drivers reporting wait times of up to four hours instead of the usual 15 to 30 minutes.
The disruption began on Sunday after third-party damage to GAIL’s main supply pipeline inside the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) compound reduced gas flow to MGL’s City Gate Station in Wadala, a critical entry point for CNG supply to the city.
MGL said on Monday evening that around 60 per cent of the 389 CNG pumps serving the Mumbai Metropolitan Region were operational and that full restoration was expected by Tuesday noon.
“I have been waiting here since 4 am, and there are still several taxis ahead of me. I don’t know when I’ll get my turn,” taxi driver Sitaram Rajak said while queueing at the Tardeo CNG pump. He added that he had hoped to refuel early to earn more, as fewer cabs were on the roads due to the shortage.
MGL confirmed on Monday that rectification work was underway and that gas supply was expected to stabilise by 18 November. It also clarified that piped natural gas (PNG) supply to households remained unaffected.
Long queues were also reported on Monday across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai as autos, taxis, school vehicles and app-based cabs scrambled for the limited supply. Several pumps operating at low pressure were forced to reduce dispensing or temporarily shut, petrol dealers said.
Mumbai has about 150 CNG pumps, many of which were non-functional since Monday morning due to low pressure, according to the Petrol Dealers Association.
While some app-based cabs switched to petrol, most black-and-yellow taxis, many of which have removed their petrol systems to cut maintenance costs, were unable to operate, dealers added.
Sources in the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking said some CNG buses were delayed or had curtailed routes due to low supply at certain depots. However, the utility maintained that its operations were not officially affected.
MGL said it had prioritised supply to residential users and advised commercial and industrial consumers in affected pockets to switch to alternative fuels until full restoration. “Gas supply across our network will return to normal once the damage is repaired and supply to the Wadala station is fully restored,” the company said, apologising for the inconvenience caused.
With PTI inputs
