Co-accused’s murder leaves three acquitted in 2007 CRPF camp attack fearing for safety

Three men acquitted in the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp attack case say Mohammad Shareef’s murder has left them fearing for their safety.

Shareef, who was released last November after spending 17 years in prison, was shot dead by two unidentified motorcycle-borne attackers.

His former co-accused and rights group Rihai Manch have called for a thorough investigation into the killing.

The killing of Mohammad Shareef, who was acquitted in the 2007 Rampur CRPF camp attack case after spending 17 years in prison, has unsettled three other men cleared in the same case, leaving them worried about their own safety.

Jung Bahadur, Mohammad Kausar and Gulab Khan said they could not understand why Shareef had been targeted barely a year after his release. As far as they knew, he had no disputes that could explain the attack, they told The Indian Express.

Shareef, 52, was shot on Tuesday by two unidentified men with covered faces who approached him from behind on a motorcycle. His family said he was returning home from a police station when the attackers opened fire. He died from his injuries, while the gunmen escaped.

The Allahabad High Court had acquitted Shareef after he challenged a trial court’s death sentence. He was released in November last year.

He and the three men were among those arrested in connection with the attack on a CRPF camp in Rampur on the night of 31 December 2007. Seven CRPF personnel and a rickshaw-puller were killed, while five others were injured.

Kausar, 58, from Pratapgarh, and Khan, 52, from Bareilly, were acquitted by a Rampur court and released in October 2019. Bahadur, 68, from Moradabad, successfully challenged his life sentence in the Allahabad High Court and was released last November.