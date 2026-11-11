Motorcycle-borne attackers fire at Kulgam checkpost, injure three CRPF personnel

The injured personnel were taken to a hospital in Anantnag district, around 22 km from the attack site.

One sustained abdominal wounds and was critically injured, officials said. The other two suffered less serious injuries: one received a grazing bullet wound to an arm, while the other was hit in a foot.

Footage from the hospital showed the wounded personnel being brought in on stretchers as medical teams moved to assist them.

Investigators are examining CCTV recordings from nearby shops and other locations to establish the attackers’ route and identify where they came from.

Footage from the area showed shuttered shops, with repeated gunshots and people shouting audible in the recording.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha was in Kulgam at the time but was not near the scene of the attack.

The locality lies close to the Pir Panjal mountain range, which links Kulgam with Ramban, Reasi and Rajouri districts in the Jammu division.

Kulgam witnessed another terrorist attack on 31 July, when two labourers from Chhattisgarh were killed at a brick kiln. A police officer was also shot dead in neighbouring Anantnag town in July.

With PTI inputs