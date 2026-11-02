Jammu and Kashmir government shifts to winter capital as Darbar Move offices reopen

Jammu and Kashmir’s Civil Secretariat and other government offices reopened in Jammu on Monday under the biannual Darbar Move.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah received a ceremonial guard of honour before visiting Secretariat offices and meeting officials.

Introduced in 1872, the practice was discontinued in 2021 and restored by the Abdullah government in October 2025.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration began functioning from its winter capital on Monday, with the Civil Secretariat, Lok Bhawan and other government offices reopening in Jammu under the biannual Darbar Move arrangement.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah received a ceremonial guard of honour on arriving at the Civil Secretariat, two days after the offices closed in the summer capital, Srinagar. He subsequently visited several Secretariat offices and interacted with officials.

The seasonal transfer brings the offices of the chief minister, ministers, chief secretary and other senior government officials to Jammu for the winter months.

Security was reinforced around the Secretariat and other important locations ahead of the reopening. Police and paramilitary personnel were deployed along key roads and near vital installations, officials said.

Preparations also included renovation and refurbishment of the Civil Secretariat, other government buildings and residential accommodation for employees moving to Jammu.