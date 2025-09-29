Jammu-Kashmir statehood: Omar Abdullah wishes Centre would learn from Ladakh

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on 29 September, Monday, voiced concerns over the growing impatience among the people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the restoration of statehood, cautioning the Centre not to exploit their patience.

“It does not take long for the situation to turn worse. And we do not want that there should be bloodshed of innocent people here again. We will continue to put forth our demands in a peaceful manner,” Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal district, emphasising the importance of avoiding violence while expressing the community's resolve.