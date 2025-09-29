Jammu-Kashmir statehood: Omar Abdullah wishes Centre would learn from Ladakh
“It does not take long for the situation to turn worse,” the CM noted, warning the Narenda Modi govt to not take advantage of the people’s patience
Chief minister Omar Abdullah on 29 September, Monday, voiced concerns over the growing impatience among the people of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the restoration of statehood, cautioning the Centre not to exploit their patience.
“It does not take long for the situation to turn worse. And we do not want that there should be bloodshed of innocent people here again. We will continue to put forth our demands in a peaceful manner,” Abdullah told reporters in Ganderbal district, emphasising the importance of avoiding violence while expressing the community's resolve.
He underscored that the restoration of statehood is not a favour but a solemn commitment by the Government of India to both the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the Supreme Court. “Statehood is not a favour. It is a promise made by the Government of India with not only people of Jammu and Kashmir but also the Supreme Court.”
“They repeatedly told the Supreme Court that it will be a three step process — delimitation, elections and statehood. First two steps have been taken and it is now time to fulfil the promise of statehood,” he said.
Pointing to the situation in Ladakh, Abdullah recalled warnings his party had issued well before the region was granted union territory status, cautioning that the move might not benefit its people.
“As far as people of Ladakh are concerned, we had warned them much before they were granted UT status that they be careful with their demand for union territory as it may not be beneficial for them. They got the UT status and instead of benefitting from it, they have faced losses,” Abdullah observed.
Adding to the tense atmosphere in the region is the arrest of prominent Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, a key figure advocating for Ladakh’s statehood and protections under the 6th Schedule.
Wangchuk was detained last Friday under the National Security Act following violent protests in Leh on 24 September, which resulted in four deaths and dozens of injuries.
The Ladakh director general of police accused Wangchuk of instigating the violence through provocative speeches referencing movements like the Arab Spring and protests in Nepal and Bangladesh, allegations which Wangchuk has denied, calling it a “witch hunt” against him.
Wangchuk’s arrest and subsequent transfer to Jodhpur Central Jail have sparked criticism from opposition groups and human rights advocates who see the detention as a crackdown on legitimate political dissent demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards.
The turmoil over Ladakh’s status and governance, coupled with unmet promises of autonomy, intensifies the delicate political environment in the greater northern Indian region, as referenced in Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Abdullah’s warning that matters could deteriorate rapidly if the people’s aspirations are continuously ignored.
