Body of Pakistani JeM terrorist recovered in J&K’s Doda; M4 rifle seized

Security forces on Saturday recovered the body of a Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist who was killed during an operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, police said.

A night-enabled M4 rifle was also seized from the terrorist, whose remains were retrieved from the Seoj Dhar forest area connecting Bhaderwah in Doda with the districts of Udhampur and Kathua.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Special Operations Group of Doda Police, the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force.

“You can run but you can’t hide,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a post on X announcing the recovery.

Security forces have stepped up area-domination patrols and search operations across Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban following intelligence inputs about terrorist movement in the region’s remote upper reaches. Earlier gunfights in high-altitude areas have also prompted joint teams to intensify combing operations in dense forests and mountainous terrain.