Counter Intelligence wing raids multiple locations across Kashmir Valley
Searches carried out in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Anantnag as part of an ongoing probe into a 2023 case
The Counter-Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across the Kashmir Valley as part of an ongoing investigation into a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The coordinated searches were carried out in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Anantnag districts in connection with FIR No. 07/2023, registered at the CIK Police Station, Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC), Srinagar. The case includes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's predecessor laws and the UAPA, including offences related to promoting enmity and criminal intimidation, officials said.
In Srinagar, CIK personnel searched the residence of Riyaz Ahmad Beigh, a resident of Hokarsar near Shalteng Police Station who is originally from Maharaj Gunj. The search operation was continuing at the time of the latest reports.
In Ganderbal district, another team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police conducted a search at the residence of Syed Qalandar Shah in Chountwaliwar, Lar. Officials said the operation there was also in progress.
In Anantnag district, investigators searched the home of Gulzar Ahmad Rather in Nowgam, Kapran. During the operation, the team seized a Redmi Note 9 Pro mobile phone for forensic examination as part of the investigation.
Police said the search in Anantnag concluded without any untoward incident, while operations at other locations were continuing. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.
With IANS inputs