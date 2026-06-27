Counter Intelligence wing raids multiple locations across Kashmir Valley

In Srinagar, CIK personnel searched the residence of Riyaz Ahmad Beigh, a resident of Hokarsar near Shalteng Police Station who is originally from Maharaj Gunj. The search operation was continuing at the time of the latest reports.

In Ganderbal district, another team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police conducted a search at the residence of Syed Qalandar Shah in Chountwaliwar, Lar. Officials said the operation there was also in progress.

In Anantnag district, investigators searched the home of Gulzar Ahmad Rather in Nowgam, Kapran. During the operation, the team seized a Redmi Note 9 Pro mobile phone for forensic examination as part of the investigation.

Police said the search in Anantnag concluded without any untoward incident, while operations at other locations were continuing. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

With IANS inputs