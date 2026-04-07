J-K police bust interstate LeT module; Pakistani terrorist on run for 16 years among 5 held

Police in Jammu and Kashmir have busted an alleged interstate module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested five persons, including a Pakistani terrorist who had been on the run for around 16 years, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrests followed a multi-state operation that began on 31 March and involved coordinated searches across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Among those arrested are Pakistani nationals Abdullah alias Abu Hureira and Usman alias Khubaib, along with three residents of Srinagar — Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama.

Officials said Abdullah and Usman were categorised as “A+” militants and had allegedly infiltrated India around 16 years ago, remaining active in the Kashmir Valley for an extended period.

The operation was monitored by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, who camped in Srinagar during the investigation.

Seizures and network

Security forces conducted searches at 19 locations, leading to the seizure of weapons and other material, including AK-series rifles, pistols, hand grenades and electronic devices.