J-K police bust interstate LeT module; Pakistani terrorist on run for 16 years among 5 held
Operation across multiple states exposes funding, logistics network; arms, forged documents seized
Police in Jammu and Kashmir have busted an alleged interstate module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and arrested five persons, including a Pakistani terrorist who had been on the run for around 16 years, officials said on Tuesday.
The arrests followed a multi-state operation that began on 31 March and involved coordinated searches across Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Haryana.
Among those arrested are Pakistani nationals Abdullah alias Abu Hureira and Usman alias Khubaib, along with three residents of Srinagar — Mohammad Naqeeb Bhat, Adil Rashid Bhat and Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama.
Officials said Abdullah and Usman were categorised as “A+” militants and had allegedly infiltrated India around 16 years ago, remaining active in the Kashmir Valley for an extended period.
The operation was monitored by Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat, who camped in Srinagar during the investigation.
Seizures and network
Security forces conducted searches at 19 locations, leading to the seizure of weapons and other material, including AK-series rifles, pistols, hand grenades and electronic devices.
Investigators also recovered forged identity documents with addresses from multiple states, indicating the use of false identities to facilitate movement beyond Jammu and Kashmir.
Officials said the probe has revealed aspects of the alleged funding pattern and logistical network of the group, which extended to several states.
Alleged role of accused
The three local accused are alleged to have provided shelter, food and logistical support to the foreign militants.
Police said interrogation of Naqeeb Bhat, arrested earlier from the Pandach area, led to further arrests and the uncovering of additional links.
The investigation also suggests that at least one foreign terrorist may have travelled outside India using documents created through forged identities.
Officials said further arrests are likely as the investigation continues to identify additional associates, financiers, facilitators and safe houses linked to the alleged module.
Hideouts in forested areas around Srinagar were also uncovered during the operation, they added.
The development comes months after a separate operation in November 2025, when police dismantled a network linked to Al Falah University in Faridabad involving individuals allegedly radicalised for terror activities.
Officials had then said the case involved an explosives-laden vehicle blast outside the Red Fort.