Punjab: Army man, sacked cop among 6 held for links to Pak-backed drug cartel

An Indian Army personnel, a dismissed Punjab Police employee and two women were among six people arrested on Sunday after Punjab Police dismantled a well-organised heroin trafficking network operating across districts.

Director-general of police Gaurav Yadav said the accused were linked to multiple drug trafficking cases and described the operation as a “major breakthrough”.

In a post on X, Yadav said Faridkot Police, following a two-month-long jail-based interception, had busted a “well-organised heroin trafficking network” and arrested six accused, including a serving Army man and a dismissed police official. Police recovered 4.8 kg of heroin, one illegal weapon and two vehicles — a Thar and an XUV — allegedly used in the smuggling operation.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is under way to establish both forward and backward linkages, the DGP said, adding that the operation was meticulously planned and intelligence-driven.

Preliminary findings indicate the accused were in direct contact with Pakistan-based smugglers who used drones to drop heroin consignments into Indian territory, Yadav said.

According to a Punjab Police statement, those arrested have been identified as Jarnail Singh alias Goldy, a Ludhiana resident currently serving in the Army; Amardeep Singh alias Boxer, a former Punjab Armed Police employee dismissed in 2021; Dimple Rani of Ferozepur; and Ramandeep Kaur, Sarabjit Singh alias Sabba and Amritpal Singh alias Abhijot, all from Moga.