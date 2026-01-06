Drug crisis worsening in Haryana, Congress’ Surjewala targets BJP govt
Congress leader alleges narcotics are steadily spreading through society, turning drug abuse into a grave public health and social crisis
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday painted a grim portrait of Haryana gripped by what he described as an unchecked drug menace, warning that the crisis has seeped deep into the state’s villages, towns and residential colonies, imperilling an entire generation of youth.
In a post on X, Surjewala alleged that narcotics have silently but steadily spread across the social fabric, transforming drug abuse into a devastating public health and social emergency. He claimed the situation has grown so dire that elderly villagers are forced to keep painful records of young lives lost to addiction — a haunting testament, he said, to families shattered and futures extinguished.
These deaths, Surjewala stressed, are not mere numbers but human tragedies that reflect the collapse of households and the erosion of hope. He accused the BJP-led state government of masking the reality on the ground, asserting that while many villages are officially labelled “drug-free”, addiction continues unabated, with anti-drug drives confined largely to paperwork, slogans and publicity campaigns.
The Congress leader further alleged that powerful drug mafias have entrenched themselves across Haryana, operating elaborate supply networks that funnel everything from synthetic narcotics to misused pharmaceutical drugs into nearly every district and village.
Holding the state government squarely responsible, Surjewala said official apathy and inaction have allowed the crisis to spiral, destroying families and casting a dark shadow over the future of Haryana’s youth.
With PTI inputs
