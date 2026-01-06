Drug crisis worsening in Haryana, Congress’ Surjewala targets BJP govt

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday painted a grim portrait of Haryana gripped by what he described as an unchecked drug menace, warning that the crisis has seeped deep into the state’s villages, towns and residential colonies, imperilling an entire generation of youth.

In a post on X, Surjewala alleged that narcotics have silently but steadily spread across the social fabric, transforming drug abuse into a devastating public health and social emergency. He claimed the situation has grown so dire that elderly villagers are forced to keep painful records of young lives lost to addiction — a haunting testament, he said, to families shattered and futures extinguished.